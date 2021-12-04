metalreflectslime in
Approximately, what percentage of software engineers receive equity refreshes after 4 years?
edwardsSoftware Engineer
Refreshers are highly dependent on which company you join. Amazon, Facebook, and Google all provide pretty significant refreshers to employees especially if you deliver good performance[1]. Most companies will provide still provide some amount of refreshers even if it is minimal. Other companies may just offer none, especially if they've been performing really well and beating their targets, then you don't really need refreshers since the company growth is basically increasing all your employees' compensation. [1] - While it may be difficult for Google, Facebook, or Amazon to 100x in size, startups such as Databricks / Snowflake basically have over the last few years. This is why the Google, Facebook, and Amazon's have to have a good refresher program
