IMC trading bonus Amsterdam
As per recruiters IMC trading offers 25% of base as bonus for 1st year. Even for 10yoe. Is that true?
Position is for Hardware/FPGA Engineer
This for Amsterdam
Lakeway
I've heard they're performance based, I don't think they are 25% of base as a flat bonus. I'd bet it's probably 'up to 25%'
Batman1
Thanks for the answer, ofcourse it's performance based. But generally HFT firms do pay a very high bonus like 60% of base based on performance.
If anyone could answer , it would be great.
