Rate Year 1 for Andy Jassy, Jeff Bezos replacement

Okay, how many of you knew who Andy Jassy was? Be honest!





Anyway, he's finished his first year. What grade would you give his ceo debut at Amazon?





Some highlights:





Covid-19 and record inflation

Stock price suffering its steepest quarterly drop since 2001

First quarterly loss since 2015

Unions, overstaffed warehouses, and empty warehouses

Key execs leaving (svp, vp, and Dave Clark leaves one yr after his new gig?)









I give him a 6. Amazon is still in business, global challenges are the norm these days so tough cookies.