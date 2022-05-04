19g6vl29bocq2 in
Required to state pay range
Does anyone know how the California law requiring recruiters to give pay ranges, when asked, works?
For those unaware, by law in California a recruiter must give pay ranges for a potential when asked.
Does the company have to fully reside in the state? Just the office you're applying to? What if the recruiter is out of state but position is in?
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
From my understanding the role just has to be in California. I think the caveat is they just have to tell you the base salary range, but they don’t have to reveal total comp.
