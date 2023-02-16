19g617l4spc82d in
Remote work outside of country
Hi,
Hypothetically, if I am working remotely for Meta, Google and would like to travel outside of the country and work from another country for a month or even longer based on situation. Will the company get to know about the real location ?
Can I setup a VPN on a mobile device and the use hotspot from that mobile device to mimic the original country IP or proxy setup?
14
4524
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
There's a bit of legality involved as well. If you were hired in location X and then go work from location Y, the company has to pay you according to location Y's laws. (Very layman's explanation, that's not the entire story). So it's definitely best if you just get permission to do so. That said, there are some managers/companies who are a bit more flexible on it. Whether or not they should be is another question, but I've had some coworkers in the past working internationally for a bit and everyone just kept it under the table.
4
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482