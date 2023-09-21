Stefan Schnabl in
How to get promoted as a PM 🥇
Getting ahead as a Product Manager is difficult. The one factor - above else - is your manager. Improve your relationship with your manager, and success will follow.
Here are my thoughts and tips how to improve your relationship with your manager to boost your career: https://www.theproductinsider.com/index.php/2023/09/03/how-to-boost-your-relationship-with-your-manager-as-a-pm/
