Should I go for Salary negotiation
Recently got below offer from Qualcomm India Bengaluru for a Senior Engineer role. I have 4 years of experience.
I was thinking for a salary negotiation. Is it a good idea? Does it have any negative impact on the candidature?
Is the offer good for the location and experience?
Any help or tips regarding salary negotiation with Qualcomm would be appreciated.
Qualcomm
Senior Engineer
Bengaluru, India
Total per year
$65K
Level
Senior Engineer
Base
$28K
Total stock grant
$30K
Bonus
$7K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
5
2183
vishalGSoftware Engineer
Not sure how negotiations work in India compared to the US but as a senior engineer, I would think you have more leverage to negotiate up. The offer is good though. Nice stock grant compared to what I saw for other offers- https://www.levels.fyi/companies/qualcomm/salaries/software-engineer?searchText=india&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=ASC&yoeChoice=custom&limit=50&minYoe=4
1
