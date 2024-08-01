sde2man in  
Computer Science  

Prepping for Internships, Need Site Recommendations

Hey everyone,


looking to apply to Winter/Fall internships. What sites do you recommend?


I'm currently using leetcode and interview.study. I starting using hellointerview as well, but want to be as prepared as possible.


Thanks

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Usually in the fall, Levels updates their internship page with a lot of detail, I'd keep an eye on that: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/

