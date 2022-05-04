19g615l1dw0huz in
AWS Interview TPM to PMT
Hey all,
Looking for some guidance on this subject. I recently completed the interview loop with AWS for an L6 TPM role and received the follow-up that I did really well on function and leadership principle competencies. The team felt that my technical competency was a bit weak and would like me to interview for a PMT role with the group director the following week which they will schedule. It's been relatively quiet over the past 4 days.
Is this normal, should I be hopeful or move on?
I am really trying to transition into Tech and am hoping this one comes through.
Thank you, Metaman. Yes correct, I interviewed for TPM (Technical Program Manager) role but they would like me to have a conversation for a Product Manager Technical role, probably because I gave more examples from my PM (Product Management) role.
TPM == technical Program manager and PMT == Product Manager Technical?