AWS Interview TPM to PMT

Hey all,

Looking for some guidance on this subject. I recently completed the interview loop with AWS for an L6 TPM role and received the follow-up that I did really well on function and leadership principle competencies. The team felt that my technical competency was a bit weak and would like me to interview for a PMT role with the group director the following week which they will schedule. It's been relatively quiet over the past 4 days.





Is this normal, should I be hopeful or move on?





I am really trying to transition into Tech and am hoping this one comes through.