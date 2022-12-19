AlphaKDE in  
Computer Engineering at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey 

Gold man sachs summer analyst engineer intern

Hey, i am currently a junior in college studying CE and got an internship offer at goldman sachs in NY for summer 2023, do you guys know if they provide interns return offers for full time? If so how would i go about making sure i secure a return offer after the internship?
WaigongCain  
They do, but I would be careful since they are reportedly laying over 4000 employees. I would think that conversion would be highly doubtful. Would NOT have high expectation. But you just do well and make connection, make sure the managers love you and want you back.
AlphaKDE 
