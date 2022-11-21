Carvana dropped 1500 people

Carvana is letting go of 1,500 employees today which is 8% of its workforce. They emailed staff, citing "economic headwinds" and noting it was a "hard day." Nothing new, just more crocodile tears. The layoffs will impact corporate and tech departments, who will receive separation and severance pay, according to CNBC. Thwir stock is down 97% this year which is insane, but is moatly due to crazy interest rates