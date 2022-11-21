Soledades in
Carvana dropped 1500 people
Carvana is letting go of 1,500 employees today which is 8% of its workforce. They emailed staff, citing "economic headwinds" and noting it was a "hard day." Nothing new, just more crocodile tears. The layoffs will impact corporate and tech departments, who will receive separation and severance pay, according to CNBC. Thwir stock is down 97% this year which is insane, but is moatly due to crazy interest rates
5
3055
Sort by:
kajahejwowowjebSoftware Engineer
Not surprised, that company is a joke
1
Jc13k0Business Analyst
Why's that? Around this time a year or two ago, they seemed to be doing just fine. They are slumping just like every other company out there.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422