[Help needed] Meta recruiter pushing me for a compensation number
Help needed for negotiation of the starting compensation number for E5 Meta Business Engineer
As recruiter is pushing to get the number out before going to Compensation team
I have couple of other offers right now, not FAANG though
Just finished interview for L5 Google but don’t know how long will they take to respond: pretty positive about this, but I like Meta role more
How should I leverage to get the best outcome
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
Have you already asked them for the range?
19g615l1xwmhpzSoftware Engineer at MathWorks
Nope
