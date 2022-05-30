19g615l1b89b8v in
Apple M2 salary expectations (Bay Area)
I recently interviewed with Apple and have been offered a M2 role but have been asked to think about numbers what I'd want for M2 role. What is the normal M2 band for Apple. Does anyone here know what ranges they have in terms of base salary, stock grants, bonus?
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Have you tried checking out the data points at https://www.levels.fyi/comp.html?track=Software%20Engineering%20Manager&search=Apple%20M2
1
osnjr90Mobile Software Engineer
was going to say this ^
