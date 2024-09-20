Google relocation service exception

Hi,





I'm currently planning my relocation with Google and evaluating the use of points for various services. My family will be moving at different times, which complicates the shipping logistics. Instead of a reimbursement process, I'm interested in receiving an upfront payment for shipping expenses. The relocation team at Cartus mentioned that this would require an exception from Google.





Could anyone clarify who would handle this exception request? Is it directed to my hiring manager or a specific relocation team within Google? I’m cautious about making this request if it involves my hiring manager directly, as I prefer not to start on the wrong footing.