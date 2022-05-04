19g6ul2qm6dx8 in  
Any companies that actually try to retain employees?

Basically the title... I'm curious if anybody knows of companies that actually try to keep employees around. I really hate the culture of hopping companies every year or two but I have thus far not found a company that will even try to match the raise I can get by leaving.

MetamanTechnical Program Manager at Facebook 
YouTube maybe.

A friend of mine received an IC6 TPM offer from Meta while at YouTube, went to his leadership with the offer and they matched it + gave him a bit more equity.
One datapoint, but hope it helps.

