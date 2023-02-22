Quarter Life Crisis

Hi everyone, I graduated Dec 21 with my BS in Mech Eng and have been working for an engineering consultant since. While i was still in school I knew that I wasn't passionate about the technical content of mech engineering and was hoping real-world application would make it more exciting. It hasn't. The low salary ceiling and slow career progression in mechanical engineering have not helped to excite me. I feel like the longer I remain, the more narrow my career opportunities are. I was hoping anyone with a similar feeling/experience could lend advice:

Industries/careers where engineering skills are most transferrable

Your personal stories of transitioning out of technical careers

Any general advice It's nothing personal against mechanical engineering, I just feel underutilized. I have prior (internship) experience in process improvement and management consulting. My only ideas at this point are tech sales and management or process consulting.





Any and all input is appreciated!