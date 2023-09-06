RoundUp1 in  
Technical Program Manager  

Flexport CEO resigns

Ex-Amazon Exec, Dave Clark, resigned as Flexport CEO today.


His message to the team:

https://twitter.com/davehclark/status/1699507871770149239?s=20

4
2551
Sort by:
123789Software Engineer  
Comes in, lays off a bunch of people, leaves... Sounds about right
13
Calculatron99Business Analyst  
Sounds like when Disney brought in Chapek to make a bunch of decisions that went against the employee interest only for Iger to come back and 'save the day.'
8

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,516