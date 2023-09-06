RoundUp1 in
Flexport CEO resigns
Ex-Amazon Exec, Dave Clark, resigned as Flexport CEO today.
His message to the team:
https://twitter.com/davehclark/status/1699507871770149239?s=20
123789Software Engineer
Comes in, lays off a bunch of people, leaves... Sounds about right
13
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Sounds like when Disney brought in Chapek to make a bunch of decisions that went against the employee interest only for Iger to come back and 'save the day.'
8
