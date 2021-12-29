snoozer in
When did folks here get their first tech offer?
What was the offer like, how different would that offer be today? My first offer, which was in 2017 for a startup in the Bay Area, had a $100k base. I also got options, and my strike price was written in the offer. Nowadays, the strike price is calculated separately after you join the company.
My first offer was in 2004 for $45K :-p. I remember being elated at the idea of 'salary' and getting to be paid a reliable income for doing something I loved. Suffice it to say times have changed :)
