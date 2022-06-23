TarisW32 in  
Computer Science at Sheridan college 

Pojects suggestions for a first year computer science student

Im currently in my first year as student for computer science, I really want to do projects on the side, but i cant think of anything that appeals to me. Im also thinking of working towards a certification (other than aws, azure, and google cloud of course). Any suggestions??
dothedew7User Experience / Human Computer Interaction (HCI) at Clemson University 
My buddy just put me on this site for front-end projects to work on. Gonna work on these all summer: https://bigfrontend.dev/
TarisW32Computer Science at Sheridan college 
Thanks you so much I’m going to take a peep at this

