Pojects suggestions for a first year computer science student
Im currently in my first year as student for computer science, I really want to do projects on the side, but i cant think of anything that appeals to me. Im also thinking of working towards a certification (other than aws, azure, and google cloud of course). Any suggestions??
My buddy just put me on this site for front-end projects to work on. Gonna work on these all summer: https://bigfrontend.dev/
Thanks you so much I’m going to take a peep at this
