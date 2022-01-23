Tips on reaching out to recruiters

Hey all,

I am a 4th year CS student with one year of internship experience, a few mid-sized freelance projects under my belt, and some experience leading a small dev team for a business /side-hustle.

I have been trying to reach out to recruiters via LinkedIn and email for many of the top tech companies that I would love to work for, as I am hesitant to directly apply and get lost in the black hole where resume's seem to go.

I haven't had the best of luck so far though as I haven't heard back from any recruiters. Is this the wrong approach? Should I just keep finding and contacting recruiters until I get a response? Are there any strategies that could help get me interviews at these companies?





Any advice would be appreciated, thanks everyone!



