Self taught developer journey
I'm a up and coming self taught software developer here. Would love to hear from some self taught software developers and what their journey has been like. What obsctacles did you face ? What was your first job ? Is there any advice you have for me ? Would appreciate any feedback!
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
Hello! Kudos to you for having the discipline to teach yourself. I went through a bootcamp that had structured lessons (but it was mostly just me reading and going through the labs myself). It was pretty easy to learn the basic syntax. It got a bit harder when web development/modules/packages/frameworks came into play. StackOverFlow will always be my best friend. I started applying to roles when I was still in my bootcamp and had to face a lot of rejections. My first job is at JPMC. I didn't think too much about it when I accepted my first position but I recommend thinking more about the cultural fit and company resources before signing the offer. It seems tempting to just accept any offer because it'd be your "first job" but never lowball yourself :)
19g615l16wq7ssFrontend Software Engineer
Thanx for the advice ! Nice to hear from someone who didn’t go the traditional cs degree route. I was definitely scared to take the leap to learn myself. Have been studying html css javascript and other things like npm node es6 and react js. How long would you say it took you to start applying for jobs ? And were you studying traditional things like leetcode to prepare ? Sorry for all the question,s, don’t know any self taught developers i know
