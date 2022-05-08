EM or IC role to pursue

Hi





I have been an IC for the last 20 years and have served in the role of a Tech lead. A year ago I was promoted as an Engineering Manager but I am not sure whether I fully like the role at least in my current company due to a lot of process and approvals. I am inclined to going to back to IC roles preferably in a FAANG but finding it hard to clear the coding interviews since I haven't coded for 2 years. I am kind of confused what role to pursue going forward in my current company or outside. Any help or guidance will be appreciated