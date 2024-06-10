devwearingboots in
Why do banks like Goldman Sachs call L5 engineers VPs?
Looking at the leveling, Goldman and JPMorgan Chase's VP level aligns closest to L5 at Google. Vice President sounds way over-exaggerated for what is just a senior engineer. They don't even get paid that much.
Leveling visual: https://www.levels.fyi/?compare=Goldman%20Sachs,JPMorgan%20Chase,Google&track=Software%20Engineer
It's largely because titles and perception matter a lot more in finance. The banks want to give their clients the impression that their senior-most staff is helping them out. It sounds pretentious, but a "vice president" coming in to help resolve your issues makes you feel taken care of. A lot of things in life work this way.
Yeah this is real reason, coming from someone at one of the two banks you mentioned
