BolognaBot4000 in
Anyone here write blogs?
Some company asked me if I was open to writing blogs related to PMM and I'm kinda stuck.
On one hand, I love my work and often help ppl when they ask for advice or whatever. On the other hand, I don't HAVE to do that and this sounds like work.
What incentives have people or companies offered you to write for them? I wouldn't be doing it for the money, but writing in my free time has an opportunity cost. Plz help. Thanks!
3
938
polarizedSoftware Engineer
I’d ask for author credit with a link to your profile. If you write a really good article, it’d help you build authority as an expert on similar topics
2
BolognaBot4000Product Marketing Manager
I figured industry clout would be useful just in case I want to move to another company or something. Never know what cool opportunities could present themselves.
1
