Anyone here write blogs?

Some company asked me if I was open to writing blogs related to PMM and I'm kinda stuck.





On one hand, I love my work and often help ppl when they ask for advice or whatever. On the other hand, I don't HAVE to do that and this sounds like work.





What incentives have people or companies offered you to write for them? I wouldn't be doing it for the money, but writing in my free time has an opportunity cost. Plz help. Thanks!