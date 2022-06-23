Advice for Developer Anxiety
Hi Guys,
I am having a little bit of developer anxiety and doubt.
Quick Intro:
- I am software developer
- 4 years of experience.
- Currently working as a front-end dev for the last 2 years.
- used to work as a Full stack Dev prior to that.
- So 2yrs as a Front End and 2 yrs as Full stack.
- current compensation is 110K. (I know I am underpaid).
I have been studying Data structures and algo for the past 3-4months. I have a pretty decent understanding. I can complete most medium questions on Leetcode. I also have a decent understanding for system design.
Here is the source of my anxiety: I have never worked in a Tech company and I have never done anything “super complex” in front end or the back end. Neither am I a tech genius. Even though I am fairly good at data and algos, I feel really intimated by these software developer jobs that I am interviewing for. These jobs are intermediate to senior devs, so they pay from 200K to 550K. These numbers sounds crazy to me, I feel like my tech skills don’t deserve this kind of money.
My fear is that if I land these jobs, I will not be able to perform as they will be too fast faced for me and too difficult for me. I am willing to put the work into these jobs i.e. if it means working 12 hours days in the beginning I am down for that.
Can anyone please advice on how I should handle this? Is this something in mental? Or should do something complex in tech before applying for a job i.e. get my masters or build a crazy project?
Any advice is appreciated