Bad Job in Good Company or Good Job in Bad Company

Hello everyone! I am currently in a position where I have two offers.

Amazon - Business Analyst:

Mid level company (>10B revenue yearly, established company) - Data Scienist

The pay for both roles is quite similar. However, a DS at amazon would make more than at this mid level company and the long term options for DS are better at amazon. But as I do not have the DS offer thats irrelevant for now.

I am unsure which one would be the better option at this stage for me. I am a recent graduate and I really like working at amazon (did an internship there). However, the work I would do there is not as data science concerened as in the other company and I fear that I would eventually end up being a "business person". I do not mind doing this work for some time but I would like to switch to DS eventually.

What would you do in my position?





Edit: Thank you everyone! To clarify some questions from the comments