Bad Job in Good Company or Good Job in Bad Company

Hello everyone! I am currently in a position where I have two offers.

  • Amazon - Business Analyst:
  • Mid level company (>10B revenue yearly, established company) - Data Scienist

The pay for both roles is quite similar. However, a DS at amazon would make more than at this mid level company and the long term options for DS are better at amazon. But as I do not have the DS offer thats irrelevant for now.

I am unsure which one would be the better option at this stage for me. I am a recent graduate and I really like working at amazon (did an internship there). However, the work I would do there is not as data science concerened as in the other company and I fear that I would eventually end up being a "business person". I do not mind doing this work for some time but I would like to switch to DS eventually.

What would you do in my position?


Edit: Thank you everyone! To clarify some questions from the comments

  • Bad company means in this context no brand name plus I feel like that company is dying in the long run. I am in Germany and this company can be considered to be a competitor of amazon, but internationally its unknown (otto group if you want to search them)
  • In the bad company I would get more cash (no bonus, no stocks) than with amazon. The total comp. is quite similar
Software Engineer  
11 years and still struggling to get work in my preferred domain of NLP. Go for Amazon. Brand name will be valuable later. I worked in multiple startups, fought a lot to get correct projects, still struggling.
5
Full-Stack Software Engineer  
This is the way. One brand name with "large" projects goes a long way.
3

