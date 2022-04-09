Bad Job in Good Company or Good Job in Bad Company
Hello everyone! I am currently in a position where I have two offers.
- Amazon - Business Analyst:
- Mid level company (>10B revenue yearly, established company) - Data Scienist
The pay for both roles is quite similar. However, a DS at amazon would make more than at this mid level company and the long term options for DS are better at amazon. But as I do not have the DS offer thats irrelevant for now.
I am unsure which one would be the better option at this stage for me. I am a recent graduate and I really like working at amazon (did an internship there). However, the work I would do there is not as data science concerened as in the other company and I fear that I would eventually end up being a "business person". I do not mind doing this work for some time but I would like to switch to DS eventually.
What would you do in my position?
Edit: Thank you everyone! To clarify some questions from the comments
- Bad company means in this context no brand name plus I feel like that company is dying in the long run. I am in Germany and this company can be considered to be a competitor of amazon, but internationally its unknown (otto group if you want to search them)
- In the bad company I would get more cash (no bonus, no stocks) than with amazon. The total comp. is quite similar