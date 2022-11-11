lovejotkaur in
Seeking Mentorship/Internship Opportunities
Hi everyone!
Is any member here looking for an intern to join their marketing teams? I have a few years of experience with social media marketing campaigns, and influencer management.
Would love to explore some entry level roles/internship opportunities to gain more exposure in the marketing world!
3
1105
Sort by:
dekugod1Communication & Media Studies
Wanna work for JayZ lol? https://livenation.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/RNExternalSite/job/New-York-NY-USA/Spring-2023-Intern---Music-Brand-Partnerships_JR-54080
About
Public
Marketing
Members
1,885