Work and comp at HRT?
I am interested to learn more about work culture and comp for full stack software engineer at Hudson River Trading in NYC.
Exp - 2y
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Comp is excellent. It'll likely beat any other offer you have. HRT is one of the top paying firms even for internships: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/ From what I've heard all HFT firms are intense workplaces but you will be well compensated.
