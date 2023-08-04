How negative impression would it make if I negotiate with my current manager about a recent offer I got?

Hello everyone,





Advise needed. So I have been struggling to get good raise in my current organisation due to all this layoff things and all.





However I got 5 star performance rating in my annual review and also I am pretty confident my manager trusts me more than anyone else in the team. We have a lot of senior members but he is surprised by my skillsets, dedication,accuracy and passion to solve complex problems.





In all the calls that happen 1 1 with manager he keeps telling me that my name is at the top in priority list for increment and promotions however I have been waiting long enough now.





Since I was so fed up I started giving interviews and looking for Org who could offer me better compensation and luckily I got selected for one. Now this is like a very new startup and it's partnered with one of the maangs building cooolest products. I had 3 interviews which I did pretty well and I am getting hike of about 70%.





I am tempted to join this Org however I am more tempted for my current organisation to match the same offer if not raise it further as I know so much of things here and I can literally be a lot better at delivering solutions here. You can say I am afraid of making a switch or change but it is what it is.









Now I am planning to inform my manager about this and I would definitely want him to consider me and escalate my promotion asap. But if it turns other way and he rejects it I'll be quite disappointed and am afraid if I really want to continue after that here.





I want to hear from you guys what you think of. My only motivation is extremely slow growth that my current org has other than that rest all is fantastic and I am nailing it all the time.





If I ask for this what should I say to my manager? Should I talk formally or should I tell him exactly what I want? Please help!!!