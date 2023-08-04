typescriptdev in
How negative impression would it make if I negotiate with my current manager about a recent offer I got?
Hello everyone,
Advise needed. So I have been struggling to get good raise in my current organisation due to all this layoff things and all.
However I got 5 star performance rating in my annual review and also I am pretty confident my manager trusts me more than anyone else in the team. We have a lot of senior members but he is surprised by my skillsets, dedication,accuracy and passion to solve complex problems.
In all the calls that happen 1 1 with manager he keeps telling me that my name is at the top in priority list for increment and promotions however I have been waiting long enough now.
Since I was so fed up I started giving interviews and looking for Org who could offer me better compensation and luckily I got selected for one. Now this is like a very new startup and it's partnered with one of the maangs building cooolest products. I had 3 interviews which I did pretty well and I am getting hike of about 70%.
I am tempted to join this Org however I am more tempted for my current organisation to match the same offer if not raise it further as I know so much of things here and I can literally be a lot better at delivering solutions here. You can say I am afraid of making a switch or change but it is what it is.
Now I am planning to inform my manager about this and I would definitely want him to consider me and escalate my promotion asap. But if it turns other way and he rejects it I'll be quite disappointed and am afraid if I really want to continue after that here.
I want to hear from you guys what you think of. My only motivation is extremely slow growth that my current org has other than that rest all is fantastic and I am nailing it all the time.
If I ask for this what should I say to my manager? Should I talk formally or should I tell him exactly what I want? Please help!!!
typescriptdevSoftware Engineer
I feel my manager also knows that I am underpaid. He told me this couple of times that he is working on getting my compensation better soon. So if I show this up to them and request them not force them to increase my offer won't it be fine to accept if they agree? If they don't I would anyway be forced to capture this new opportunity which is too good to be left with. But if the only reason for me to switch is stagnant growth in current organisation is it not fine to accept counter offer? I think my manager understands this well too and he shouldn't be doing something like that. At the worst if they lay me off at extreme situations I am pretty confident I'll get somewhere else too. I am willing to take a leap of faith and take this risk what I am not willing to is just let go of this offer and do nothing or just say my manager I quit and go to this new place.
Your name goes to the top of the “to be laid off” list. You’ll be seen as a flight risk and disloyal even though all you’re doing is forcing them to pay you the market rate.
Just take the offer and go.