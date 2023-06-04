vraksha in  
Site Reliability (SRE)  

Flexport Site Reliability Engineer Interview

Hey everyone, I have an interview Flexport for an SRE position! What kind of questions should I expect?

1
2594
Sort by:
johndSite Reliability Engineer  
Never heard of the company, but probably stuff like how you'd troubleshoot certain issues that monitoring triggers, what kinds of metrics would be tracked, a little bit of code/scripting, what architecture would you use to ensure the application meets SLOs, what are SLA/SLO/SLI, IaC/CaC/cloud related questions,etc.
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,466