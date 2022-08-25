Data Science & Engineering

Hey y'all.

I work as a data scientist in finance.

I find that most non-tech companies have little to no data engineering skills. The cast majority of my time is spent bailing the company out of excel spreadsheet hell. I don't mind the work. I've gotten to write some pretty cute scripts to manage ETL.





I'm wondering if anyone else has found that most companies are also severely lacking the prereqs for data science/ML, or if i just have a sampling error from my work history.