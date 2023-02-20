xerxesr in
Getting into PM
Being a technical person (quant, deep learning engineer, data scientist) I want to get into product management (as there is a certain lack of in my current company). Any advice on books or related material for that? Could be quite condensed as I've probably seen a lot already.
Cheers, xerxesr.
Escaping the Build Trap - Perri
Inspired - Cagan
Resonate - Duarte
Strategize - Pichler
Thinking in Bets - Duke
and depending on how you’ll transition, also:
Cracking the PM Career
Cracking the PM Interview
Podcasts:
Lenny’s Podcast
Inside Intercom
Product Thinking
Newsletters:
Lenny’s
Reforge
Bringing the Donuts