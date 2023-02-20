xerxesr in  
Data Science Manager  

Getting into PM

Being a technical person (quant, deep learning engineer, data scientist) I want to get into product management (as there is a certain lack of in my current company). Any advice on books or related material for that? Could be quite condensed as I've probably seen a lot already.

Cheers, xerxesr.
5
5902
Sort by:
BuuuProduct Manager  
Books for you might be:
Escaping the Build Trap - Perri
Inspired - Cagan
Resonate - Duarte
Strategize - Pichler
Thinking in Bets - Duke

and depending on how you’ll transition, also:
Cracking the PM Career
Cracking the PM Interview

Podcasts:
Lenny’s Podcast
Inside Intercom
Product Thinking

Newsletters:
Lenny’s
Reforge
Bringing the Donuts
9
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,465