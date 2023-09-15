19g6vl1p98wuu in
Should I leave my student job at Amazon for a BI position at a non-tech company?
Hi all,
I am a student who is currently employed by Amazon. I have a few months left before I finish my master's degree. I have been looking for jobs and I have recently received an offer from a local non-tech company for a BI position.
I am not sure if I should accept this offer. I am concerned about the following:
- The company is not well-known, so my career growth could be hindered.
- The position is in BI, which is not my ideal field. I am more interested in data science.
- Amazon might open up some (data science) positions soon, and I could get a job with similar pay there.
I am particularly concerned about my long-term career growth if I leave Amazon. One of the reasons that I got this offer is because I have already worked two years at Amazon. I fear that if I want to change companies in a few years, I won't have the same opportunities.
What do you think? Should I accept the offer from the non-tech company or wait for a data science position to open up at Amazon?
Local real estate company
Senior BI Manager
Germany
Total per year
$70K
Level
0
Base
$65K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$5K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
Amazon
Student Worker Data Science
Germany
Total per year
$15K
Level
4
Base
$15K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
0 Years
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Hm, yeah that's a tough spot. I would say if you don't need the immediate higher compensation from the other company, then it probably makes more sense to stay with Amazon. Sounds like the biggest benefit from accepting the new job is just that it pays more, but otherwise you don't really have much interest in BI, so I think staying at Amazon is probably the best call
Data Science
Thank you for your comment, it helps a lot! I think this is the point I have not been able to see clearly lately
