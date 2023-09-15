Should I leave my student job at Amazon for a BI position at a non-tech company?

Hi all,





I am a student who is currently employed by Amazon. I have a few months left before I finish my master's degree. I have been looking for jobs and I have recently received an offer from a local non-tech company for a BI position.





I am not sure if I should accept this offer. I am concerned about the following:





The company is not well-known, so my career growth could be hindered.

The position is in BI, which is not my ideal field. I am more interested in data science.

Amazon might open up some (data science) positions soon, and I could get a job with similar pay there. I am particularly concerned about my long-term career growth if I leave Amazon. One of the reasons that I got this offer is because I have already worked two years at Amazon. I fear that if I want to change companies in a few years, I won't have the same opportunities.





What do you think? Should I accept the offer from the non-tech company or wait for a data science position to open up at Amazon?