Any Product Manager consultants out here? What portals do you use to find the best match for your skill set in the product space (Strategy, Execution, Processes/logistics, GTM, Growth, etc.)
OreoDomino2424Product Manager
Sorry, I don't understand your question. Do you mean what portal do product consultants use to find jobs/contracts that are a good match for their specialities within the product space?
productbias101
Yes, what job portals are good for product consulting roles. Apologies for the lack of info in the original post.
