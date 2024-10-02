Meta stock up 300% since COVID lows

Meta recently hit its all-time high at ~$572 a share and it's up around 300% from COVID's all-time low in March '20.





I picked out a random E4 offer made back in March 2020 and man, if this particular engineer stayed at Meta for all their stocks to vest—even without any annual refreshers–—they'd be a millionaire off just the stock growth!





They received a 100k average annual stock package back in 2020, which means it was calculated based on the ~150 per share price. Assuming simple math, it was 100,000 / 150 ~= 660 shares per year.





2,640 shares total over 4 years, and with a standard vesting schedule, their shares should be fully vested by now at Meta's all-time high of $572.





Meaning, if they didn't sell, their total equity would be $1,510,080 off just their original stock grant... absolutely insane





https://www.levels.fyi/offer/dff024f4-d1a4-5db3-8786-0a589eca310a