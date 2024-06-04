Too late to switch to frontend?

Poll

Hi! I'm a 27F US/EU citizen who has spent the last 5 years working in Europe. My role involves A/B testing websites and apps, so I do a mix of UI design, UX and analytics research, and light JS coding. Other bits include basic statistical calculations and client management.





I've decided to move back to California this year, and I'm getting major FOMO looking at front-end developer salaries versus those in digital marketing. It seems like I'll need 8+ years of experience in a management role just to break $150k in the field I'm in now.





However, my field is quite niche, so it's pretty easy to get interviews and offers. With all the recent layoffs, I'm worried that becoming a self-taught developer would put me at the bottom of the pack for several years to come?