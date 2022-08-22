BrooklynBroke in
Algorithm Developers at Hudson River Trading
Can an algorithm developer at a high frequency trading shop make 5.3 million? Can anyone validate that this number is true? Walk me through how this would be possible. Please see attached screenshot.
(192.91KB)
5
2839
Sort by:
3
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Yes I know about the salaries, but is a bonus of 5 million seems unfathomable and 'fuck you' type of money.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,393
You can look up quant finance dev salaries if you want to further research those salaries.