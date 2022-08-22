BrooklynBroke in  
Business Analyst  

Algorithm Developers at Hudson River Trading

Can an algorithm developer at a high frequency trading shop make 5.3 million? Can anyone validate that this number is true? Walk me through how this would be possible. Please see attached screenshot.

Replica  
I'm not able to validate this sort of salary for algo dev specifically but it's a $5m bonus and hedge funds and hft's definitely give those sorts of bonuses to traders as an incentive if they make the company x amount of money so it's safe to assume that's how it works for a high performing algo dev (quant finance).
You can look up quant finance dev salaries if you want to further research those salaries.
BrooklynBroke  
Yes I know about the salaries, but is a bonus of 5 million seems unfathomable and 'fuck you' type of money.
