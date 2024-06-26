Can somebody explain to me how AI works like I am a 5 year old?

I have been pulling my hair trying to understand how AI works. With some very basic understanding of the math behind it, I know it's all linear equations and such. Math is not the question here as I am not trying to solve math. What's really bothering me is how you teach a computer to self-learn. I mean, developers write code so that computers can follow these instructions, right? How does a computer go from "follow instructions" to "think, learn an now generate content"? What kind of instructions do you write code so that they can learn???





Trying to get an answer from people around me, but haven't been able to find a convincing answer.