Negotiate health insurance at post series D?
I'm considering joining a post series D company. They pay for employees premium and contribute to HSA. I have more than your normal number of dependents. How likely can i negotiate getting family premiums paid on top of a high base salary?
Human Resources
Just ask. There may not be anything specific they can do if it's a group plan but thats why we work with the rep. There are always extenuating and sometimes rare circumstances so we rely on them to be the experts. Ultimately, if they extend the offer, they will do what needs to be done to retain you.
