First job post-grad: startup vs. FAANG?

I'm graduating this upcoming year and I've got an offer to work at a medium-sized start-up and an offer for FAANG.





My FAANG offer pays better, it's about 120k total comp, 100k base and 20k stock. The start-up offer comes to about 90k with some equity, but I'm not sure how to evaluate its potential worth.





I actually enjoy SWE work, which is why I'm inclining toward the startup even if it pays less. And, I've heard a lot about how working at a startup can accelerate your career even after leaving.





For those who have worked in both FAANG and startups, which should I pick?