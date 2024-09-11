boulderingnerd in
First job post-grad: startup vs. FAANG?
I'm graduating this upcoming year and I've got an offer to work at a medium-sized start-up and an offer for FAANG.
My FAANG offer pays better, it's about 120k total comp, 100k base and 20k stock. The start-up offer comes to about 90k with some equity, but I'm not sure how to evaluate its potential worth.
I actually enjoy SWE work, which is why I'm inclining toward the startup even if it pays less. And, I've heard a lot about how working at a startup can accelerate your career even after leaving.
For those who have worked in both FAANG and startups, which should I pick?
4
3832
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer
What makes you think working at a startup would accelerate your career? After a year of work, having a FAANG on your resume might be better across the board unless you're looking to work at another startup. Big tech companies also have a lot more structure and mentorship which startup senior engineers might not have the time to afford you.
5
rowan1kSoftware Engineering Manager
In a startup you are likely to develop hands on experience with a broad range of technologies, which is huge early in your career. Some larger companies can still boast this, but in many you may end up more siloed, working on a very specific set of tech. Mileage varies, so ask a lot of questions in this vein to get an idea. There is absolutely a bias in favor of FAANG resumes at smaller companies, so having it on your resume certainly won’t hurt in terms of getting you interviews later.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,589