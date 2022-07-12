undertone in
Any examples of large acquisitions that didn't "ruin" the acquired company?
Saw this question on another forum, and curious if people have some examples here. By "ruin" I mean culture, process, and overall happiness of employees. Generally notice that most companies getting acquired get somewhat dismantled. They start embracing the slowness, process, and bureaucracy of the acquiring company sucking the life and fun out of what was previously there.
3
924
Sort by:
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Google's acquisition of YouTube felt like a good one. YouTube was left pretty independent and paid off in magnitudes over time.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,354