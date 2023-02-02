SeaSquirrel in
TPM Career Path
Currently working at a startup and it can be very tricky at times since the TPM org is new. The team is not used to working with TPMs and it tends to make effectively contributing very difficult.
Anyway what should i expect moving forward as a TPM in software devleopment.
Also would like to start focusing on a bump in TC.
YOE 4
Venter
Might be good to start with what you're contributing now.
