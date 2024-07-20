captayn in
Product Alliance Google course
L6+ Product Manager Google on-site coming up, I’m in a crunch time to prep and need to ramp up prep quickly. Is it worth $769 for the course? Or I’m thinking rather spending that money and most importantly time on an expert PM interviewer from igotanoffer.
imfineProduct Manager
yo yo if you had say a few weeks, I'd say its perfect, but even with little time, if you hunker down and lock in, it's still a very strong resource. GO for it and may the odds be ever in your favour.
