Feedback Request: Levels.fyi/Jobs 🚀

Hey everyone!





We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts on our new job board!

https://www.levels.fyi/jobs





We've already gotten some good comments/bug reports here, but if you've been using it and have any feedback, we'd love to hear it.





We have a couple of improvements and features in our pipeline, such as multiple currency support, but are always open to hearing the community's thoughts.





Thanks!

Brian





If you're curious on how to use the job board, you can check out a demo video on our twitter:

https://twitter.com/Levelsfyi/status/1643336563273654281?s=20