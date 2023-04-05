Brian in  
Business Development at Levels.fyi 

Feedback Request: Levels.fyi/Jobs 🚀

Hey everyone!


We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts on our new job board!

https://www.levels.fyi/jobs


We've already gotten some good comments/bug reports here, but if you've been using it and have any feedback, we'd love to hear it.


We have a couple of improvements and features in our pipeline, such as multiple currency support, but are always open to hearing the community's thoughts.


Thanks!

Brian


If you're curious on how to use the job board, you can check out a demo video on our twitter:

https://twitter.com/Levelsfyi/status/1643336563273654281?s=20

RKOSoftware Engineer  
Please can you add remote worldwide filter so that we can check which companies hire from other countries remotely
27
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi 
Noted this down, we’ll look into if we could add this feature
12

