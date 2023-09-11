Feels good to finally do something that helps the community, that made me who I am.!!

I am really excited to let everyone know about something that has been a project of passion for me - my very first 4 hour course on Data structure and Algorithm Coding Patterns. Just posted on Youtube..!!!





It was a lot of effort, but in the end I am delighted to have gone through this beautiful journey. As I learned so much throughout, and its very fulfilling to see that my efforts will help others.





I truly believe that education has the power to transform lives and I've always been an advocate for making it accessible to all. This course is my humble contribution to a community that means the world to me. Because many before me have mentored me, and I have gained so much from their effort that I just wanted to contribute and do my part for next gen.





It's not just about imparting knowledge, but about lighting the path for others, and fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth. The great values I learned throughout my career.





Because true success? It's when we lift others as we rise.





https://youtu.be/GLTR39VIAdc