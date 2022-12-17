SDE II ML/AI Amazon info

Hello all, im a machine learning engineer that has been looking throught the levels site. I was wondering what exactly is the position on the website that is SDE II ML/AI at amazon. When i search their job postings I dont really see this info or jon title. I mostly see Applied Scientist II. Is this the same thing? Could anyone clarify? I think i have ample ML skills and want to aim for the top teams, how do i distinguish throught the job postings for that exact position ?