rutuja in
TikTok Data Scientist Interview
What should I expect in TikTok Data Scientist interview in the Analytics - Trust & Safety team?
It's been very hard to land interviews in these past few weeks and I really want to give my absolute best. Any insights & tips are welcome!
datapupData Scientist
They do 3-4 rounds of technical interviews where they are all formatted the same. Walk through resume, highlight project, they pick it apart with technical questions, then onto SQL (maybe python) coding. Typically mathy or DS&A style.
