19g617l4n0no5b in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Any good podcast ecosystem companies?

I love podcasts, but have always thought that it seemed like an ecosystem that wasn't very lucrative. Any tech companies other than Spotify and Audible that are doing interesting things and making money?
3
1160
Sort by:
Shuailee5Software Engineer at Wells Fargo 
I would add LinkedIn believe it or not. They added a number of features recently to give professionals more of a voice besides articles.

Creator Mode, audio events
cover stories, personal newsletters all added within the last year or so.

This guy is one of the people I follow for career tips:
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/dthompsondev_coding-programming-learntocode-activity-6945533031923281921-NsfX
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,353