Making a transition to Software engineer

- Should I pursue a Bachelor of CS or a Master of CS if my goal is to work in Silicon Valley? I am currently obtaining my second degree in Australia. My first degree was a Bachelor of Construction from New Zealand, and I am currently employed in a consulting firm for property valuation. However, I aim to transition into the IT industry and become a software engineer.
- In terms of job interviews, can I have an online interview, or is it typically conducted face-to-face? I am currently residing in Australia.
Master of CS will probably be better at this point in your career, especially since you're looking to change up your industry. That said, it might be unnecessary altogether. Lots of software engineers have self taught or done bootcamps without getting a formal degree in CS and have found success there. I'd definitely consider looking into those types of options as well. The usual process for interviews in tech is: 1. The first recruiter phone screen. This is where the recruiter will talk to you about the role, ask you light questions about your experience and interest, and just generally making sure it could be a good fit. 2. If you move on, it's usually a phone interview with a hiring manager or member of the team. This is more formal where you'll get technical questions to answer as well as behavioral questions. 3. If you pass that, you'll usually move forward into a "loop" interview where you'll have between 3-5 sessions of additional interviews with various members of the team/company. Also will include a mix of technical and behavioral questions. COVID forced a lot of companies to adapt, so virtual interviews are a lot more common now
Thanks for your reply. Does age matter when tech companies are hiring staff? What options are available for someone over the age of 45 who wants to make a career transition?
