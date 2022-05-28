Tolicodes in
Dropbox Work From Other Countries
I just got an offer from Dropbox!! I was considering living in Nicaragua for at least a few months out of the year.
Do you know if Dropbox supports working from other countries (officially or unofficially)?
2
1947
Sort by:
coffeeplsSolution Architect
Unofficially yes, you can but only for a certain amount of time - 30 days. Could be something you work out with your manager though.
4
zeyfComputer Science at University of Central Florida
Is this continuous 30 days or across the whole year?
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482